Polestar 6 Sees Stunning All-Electric O2 Concept Roadster Join Production Roadmap

Polestar may know how to make a good-looking electric concept car, but it also knows how to give EV fans some good news. Today, the evidence of that is confirmation that the Polestar O2 electric roadster concept is going into production, and will launch as the Polestar 6 and arguably the most striking of the company's models so far.

Revealed in March 2022, the Polestar O2 was the automaker's vision of a "hero car" for its brand, according to CEO Thomas Ingenlath. A 2+2 with a removable targa top and a beguiling combination of short overhangs, creases, and curves, it used the same bespoke aluminum architecture as underpins the upcoming Polestar 5.

Polestar

The upshot there is a cut in overall weight, vital when you're making a pure electric sports car that needs to be nippy on the road. Polestar didn't make any performance promises at the time, but the fact that it was thinking so far ahead as to platforms left us hopeful that the O2 concept would be more than just a styling exercise. Now, those dreams are coming true.