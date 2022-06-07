2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Previewed: Everything We Know

Polestar has revealed its third model, previewing the upcoming 2023 Polestar 3, an all-electric SUV. The new EV won't officially be unveiled until October 2022, Polestar says, though we do have some key details to whet the appetite today.

Though not yet a household brand, Polestar — sibling automaker to Volvo, and part of China's Geely group — has already carved out a niche for itself with its current model, the Polestar 2. An all-electric fastback, it offers a tech-forward and more performance-minded approach to the EV model of its Swedish Volvo C40 Recharge cousin. Polestar has made no disguising of its range-expansion plans, mind, already confirming that there are Polestar 3, Polestar, and Polestar 5 models on the roadmap.

The Polestar 4 is expected to be a premium crossover, along the lines of the popular "SUV coupe" body style. As for the Polestar 5, that will be a production version of the striking Precept concept, a four-door luxury sedan that picks up the torch set down by the limited-run Polestar 1 GT coupe.