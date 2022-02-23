Polestar Is One Step Closer To An EV Like No Other

Polestar's goal of creating a completely climate-neutral car by 2030 has found its first partners, as the automaker looks beyond the Polestar 3 and Precept-based Polestar 5 for something with even more green ambition. The Polestar 0 will be the automaker's first model with zero carbon emissions through production, delivery to the customer, and end-of-life.

Polestar announced its self-imposed challenge back in April 2021. At the time, the automaker criticized the traditional carbon offset model – which typically involves planting trees intended to counter emissions made during vehicle production – as being misguided. That process is a "cop-out," CEO Thomas Ingenlath said at the time, compared to actively reducing or outright eliminating carbon emissions in the first place.

The company is obviously off to a good start since its EV-only line-up has no emissions when driven. Still, that's not to say they're entirely green when they roll off the production line. Polestar has been more transparent than many in its industry at highlighting just what it's getting right and what has room for improvement, but the reality is that building a car – currently – has a huge footprint in metals, plastics, electronics, and other areas where environmental credentials can be lacking.