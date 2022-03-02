Polestar O2 Concept Is A Stunning EV Roadster With A Hidden Drone

Polestar has revealed its second concept car, an all-electric roadster dubbed the Polestar O2, complete with high eco-credentials and a high-flying drone buddy. Envisaged as a possible "hero car" for the automaker, according to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the new 2+2 follows the well-received Polestar Precept that has already spawned a production model.

Polestar

The vehicle is certainly head-turning. Polestar has borrowed plenty of styling cues from the Precept, including the low and wide body and the shortened overhangs. Whereas the Precept was intended as a grand tourer for four, though, the O2's rear seats are smaller.

Polestar

It also has a removable hard-top roof, turning the car into a convertible. With an eye on aerodynamics – particularly important for maximizing range in an electric vehicle – Polestar has paid special attention to things like ducts that improve airflow over the wheels and side of the concept. The rear light clusters, meanwhile, double as turbulence-disrupting air blades.