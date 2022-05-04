2023 Polestar 2 Raises Price And Range: Here's What's Changing

The 2023 Polestar 2 is gaining some range but also going up in price, with the Tesla-rivaling electric car the latest EV facing cost changes during the big automotive supply shortage. The upside for existing owners, however, is the promise of a number of software updates down the line, which will also help improve efficiency and extend how far the car will drive on a full charge.

Polestar

For the 2023 model year Polestar, there'll be two new exterior colors. "Space" is a metallic black first used on the Polestar 1, while there's also a new "Jupiter" metallic shade. The standard, cost-free exterior paint finish is now "Magnesium," a white finish. Polestar has also changed the design of the standard 19-inch alloy wheels, and the optional 20-inch alloy wheels, for MY23.

Polestar

Inside, there's a new color scheme for the optional Nappa leather — which remains the only way to get ventilated seats — with a light gray "Zinc" with Light Ash wood trim replacing the current option. That uses Bridge of Weir hide. Polestar 2, which has the panoramic glass roof option, can now be equipped with a removable mesh sunshade.