We Tried Mercedes' New Self-Driving Tech, And It's Better Than Tesla Full Self-Driving In One Big Way

"There are no autonomous cars on sale today," the honest and accountable automotive writer repeats to themself, while scrolling through clickbait headlines and tweets from Elon stans. "There are no autonomous cars on sale today."

Despite popular misconceptions, there won't be any tomorrow, either, or the next day. But one automaker is much closer than the rest, and it's probably not the one you expect. While certain electric car companies have been reveling in the drama around a "Full Self-Driving" system that is anything but, Mercedes-Benz is close to getting an approved Level 3 system on the road — none of this never-ending "beta" BS.

We recently got the opportunity to experience the Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot system for the first time on American roads. Already operational in Germany, it's expected to become available on 2024 S-Class and EQS models hitting U.S. dealerships later in 2023. The technology isn't flawless; our preview revealed a few minor hiccups, despite the careful choreography of the demonstrations and the fact that every demo was performed by the automaker's own engineers and product specialists. Still, what we saw of Drive Pilot represents major steps forward in autonomy, whether or not you agree that self-driving cars should be the future. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it's time to get comfortable with it — or, depending on your perspective, with its inevitability. Here's what we learned during this highly curated experience.