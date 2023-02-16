Over 360,000 Teslas Recalled For Risk Of Full Self-Driving Crashes

Tesla's Full Self Driving feature has been the subject of a ton of controversy dating back to 2016 when the feature was first showed off on a Model X in a slickly-produced video. The video turned out to be allegedly staged as and the car was, in fact, coded to make the turns and maneuvers in the video and the car was not "driving itself."

At the beginning of this year, the United States Justice Department started looking into Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software and claims Elon Musk made about the feature after Teslas with FSD enabled allegedly caused multiple crashes resulting in injuries or fatalities.

Now, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration has announced a large recall that affects hundreds of thousands of Tesla models installed with the Full Self-Driving software, noting that the software (which is still in beta) could cause the vehicle to behave unpredictably, possibly resulting in a crash.