Tesla Confirms The US Justice Department Is Looking Into Autopilot And FSD

On page 86 of the filing lodged with the SEC, the electric car maker states: "the company has received requests from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for documents related to Tesla's Autopilot and FSD features. To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred." This claim could be related to a rumor from last year, in which several sources claimed the DOJ was investigating a potential breach of federal law.

At the time, it was theorized that the case could relate to some of the claims Musk has made about the car's self-driving features. This includes a suggestion that the feature is better than a human driver, and that it could take you from location to location without you ever touching the wheel. Musk also released a staged video, which is embedded above, to show the feature's potential capabilities back in 2016.

There is a chance these claims could constitute some degree of fraud, or put Tesla drivers in danger by overstating what the car was capable of doing on its own. Although this is the first real indication some form of investigation has happened or is happening, the DOJ has still not commented on the matter. But if an investigation is active and does go anywhere, more details will eventually emerge.