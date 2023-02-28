The Biggest Myths About Tesla Self-Driving You Should Know About

Tesla is the top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer globally, with 17% of the worldwide market and 53% of the U.S. EV market. It managed this feat by aggressively pushing technology forward with battery tech, charging tech, motors, and AI. It now has four models in the range, S, 3, X, and Y, and is gearing up to release another three, the Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi.

But Tesla didn't make electric vehicles just to look sexy on the outside; rather, it brought class-leading driving aids and other technology to the inside, too. Its active driving aids are the two most recognizable names in self-driving cars, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. Both of these are designed to make the driver's time behind the wheel less stressful and safer by reading the road ahead, to the side, and behind, and predicting issues before they happen. The mythology around Tesla and its enigmatic CEO Elon Musk is almost as strong as the hype around its technology. We rounded up some misconceptions around its autonomous driving technology to do some myth-busting.