Elon Musk's Prediction About Tesla Robotaxis Is Causing Buzz

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making waves after revealing his ambitious Robotaxi vision, which could likely lead to both beneficial and detrimental outcomes. The Tesla head has been raving about Robotaxis for years now. In 2019, Musk made bold predictions on Tesla's Robotaxi plans, even claiming such a service could come as early as the following year. While that didn't exactly come to fruition, Musk did give a sneak peek at what Tesla has in store. This includes driver-less taxis that can be hailed at the press of a button, as well as ones that could eventually come without any steering wheel or human-controlled instrumentation whatsoever.

Tesla's CEO believed its Robotaxis will be high in demand, even stating they could become more profitable and less costly compared to competing services like Uber and Lyft. Of course, Musk himself also highlighted challenges that Tesla will be facing, such as regulation hurdles and vehicle accident liabilities, to name a couple. However, that certainly didn't stop him from delivering yet another ambitious statement on what's to come in Tesla's Robotaxi future.