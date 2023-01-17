Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model S Really Has

According to its EPA estimate, the 2023 Tesla Model S can travel between 396 and 405 miles on a single charge, depending on whether you're talking about the Long Range Model S or the Plaid. Does that claim hold any water, though, and how does it compare to the competition? The EPA numbers are always estimates, and those estimates can vary depending on driving conditions, how aggressively you drive, and even the weather.

Starting with the Model S Plaid and its 396-mile range claim reveals that Tesla is overstating its vehicle's capability, but the vehicle still gets an impressive range number. Marques Brownlee, a YouTube tech reviewer, famously did a long-term review of his Tesla Model S Plaid after 30,000 miles, and he claims to reliably get around 360 miles out of his unit. Edmunds did a real-world test on a 2022 Model S Plaid and found it delivered an average of 345 miles off a full charge. Edmunds' particular model was fitted with 21-inch wheels, which reduces the EPA range down to 348 miles. Curiously, InsideEVs did real-world highway range tests with a Model S Plaid with 21-inch wheels and got a much lower figure of 300 miles. The difference here is rather stark, with the InsideEVs testing scoring 14% lower than the claimed range, while the Edmunds tests showed almost parity with the EPA numbers. This is probably mostly due to testing conditions, as Edmunds biases its testing towards city driving.

As for the Long Range Model S, a YouTuber named Bjørn Nyland did a long-range test on a Long Range Model S, and its 100 kWh battery managed to deliver a staggering 400 miles of range on one charge, which is only five miles less than Tesla's claim.