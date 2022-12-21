Famous Tech YouTuber Delivers The Blunt Truth About Tesla's Model S Plaid

The Tesla Model S Plaid is by far the most impressive vehicle to come out of the American EV maker, and it rightly got a lot of attention when it first launched thanks to it's impressive performance and stark interior. Despite being a spacious, four-door, luxury sedan, the triple-motor power train in the Model S Plaid is capable of delivering 1,020 HP — accelerating the vehicle to 60 mph in a claimed 1.99 seconds, and a top speed of 200 mph. Along with its impressive performance comes Tesla's typically optimistic range estimates, which state that the Plaid should get 396 miles off of one charge.

With a price tag in excess of $120,000, one would expect the Model S Plaid to be equipped with some impressive bells and whistles, and if you're looking for a futuristic vehicle, it certainly doesn't disappoint. The minimalist interior is clad in wood trim, while a somewhat controversial yoke replaces the steering wheel, and a 17-inch landscape display gives you access to the vehicle's many electronic options.

When popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, or MKBHD, first reviewed his Model S Plaid in July 2021, he had largely positive things to say. But now, a year and a half later, he revisits the vehicle as a long-term owner.