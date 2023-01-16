How To Enable Scheduled Departure On Your Tesla, And Why You Might Want To

As the electrification of automobiles has picked up speed in recent years, consumers and automakers alike have discovered some of the most glaring issues with the idea of an electric vehicle. One of the biggest flaws that is still a bug bear for many potential EV buyers is charging and range. Fortunately, in-home charging technologies have brought EV charge times down to just a few hours. The Model Y, Tesla's most popular vehicle to date, is capable of charging from a dead battery to 100% in just over eight hours when connected to a 11 kW Level 2 AC charger, according to EVBox.

Eight hours is still a long time, and plugging your car in to charge for the next day's trip as soon as you get home is an option, but that could mean it spends a few extra hours on the charger overnight, which is not ideal. Instead of doing this, Tesla provides a neat feature called Scheduled Departure that helps correctly manage your vehicle's charge and prepare it for your daily commute, so that range and performance are at optimum levels.