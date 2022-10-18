Why Not Every Electric Car Charges At The Same Speed

If you're looking to buy an electric vehicle, and especially if you're planning on installing an in-home charger, it's important to know what the different charging specifications mean. Before diving into charging specifications, though, it's worth knowing how to measure these charging speeds. The important units are in kilowatts (kW), which tells you the rate of charge, and kilowatt-hours (kWh), which is a battery specification that informs you how much charge your battery can hold, and will have an effect on how quickly your car can charge to 100%.

To demonstrate the general idea, consider a vehicle with a 10 kWh battery; when connected to a 1 kW charger, that vehicle will charge to 100% in 10 hours. However, if you used a 5 kW charger in this same scenario, it would take only half of that time to charge the battery at five hours. As you may have guessed, a 10kW charger could recharge the battery in only an hour.

It's not entirely cut-and-dry as that, though, especially when it comes to fast charging. While a battery close to 0% will charge at or close to the full rated speed, as it gets closer to full, charging slows down to protect the battery — this throttled speed typically starts at 80% charge (via EVgo). At a basic level, charging speeds can be split up into two camps: slower AC-based in-home charging, and blazing-fast DCFC (direct-current fast charging) that you'll find offered by public charging networks like Tesla's Superchargers.