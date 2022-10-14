Expert Tips For Getting More Range Out Of Your Tesla

We've already entered the EV era—it's just a matter of time before every other car uses electricity for propulsion. Spearheading the EV campaign, however, is Tesla. It's no surprise that the vast majority of electric vehicles sold in the United States bear the Tesla logo. In fact, the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X are so popular that they are becoming household names like the Ford F-150 or Honda Civic.

The most concerning part about EV ownership remains is its range, however, and Tesla's cars–despite their energy efficiency–aren't immune from generating range anxiety. If you are a Tesla owner wondering how to eke out more miles per kWh, though, there's good news: you can improve your driving range by following a few simple tips.

Given how an EV is borderline a gadget on wheels, most battery-saving tips surrounding electronic devices are largely applicable. But since electric cars are not quite the same as a smartphone or hearing aid (for obvious reasons), battery-preserving methods vary accordingly.