Why Regenerative Braking Is So Important For EVs

You may have heard that electric cars have actually been around way longer than the gasoline-chugging vehicles we all love. However, are you aware that modern EVs are not the first to utilize regenerative braking? Recapturing kinetic energy and converting it to electrical power (or regenerative braking) when a vehicle is braking, decelerating, or traveling downhill has been used on railroads since the 1930s, particularly on the train carriages of the Baku-Tbilisi-Batumi railroad, also known as the Georgian rail route or the Transcaucasus Railway.

Even back then, regenerative braking served the same purpose: to improve efficiency and performance. In a gas-powered car with conventional hydraulic brakes, stepping on the pedal increases hydraulic pressure to squeeze the brakes pads on the rotor or brake discs and create friction to slow down or stop the vehicle. The brakes transform kinetic energy (or forward motion) into thermal energy or heat. When heat from braking dissipates into the atmosphere, it is lost forever.

Regenerative braking captures the wasted kinetic energy into electricity when a vehicle slows down. The recaptured energy is stored in a battery for future use, helping to improve performance, efficiency, or both, depending on the system's design.