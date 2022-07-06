Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%

If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.

There is a direct correlation between your battery's life span and the number of times you charge your phone. Your smartphone's battery life depends on charge cycles or the number of times your battery charges from zero all the way up to 100%. The more full charge cycles your phone experiences, the faster the battery will degrade.

Most lithium-ion phone batteries have between 400 to 500 charge cycles before a user will need to go shopping for a new one. A new phone, that is to say, as most modern smartphones aren't particularly user-friendly when it comes to battery replacement. So, if you want to extend your battery life and stop further degradation, you may not want to charge your phone to full capacity every time you plug it in.