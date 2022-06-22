The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Your first step should be inspecting your charging cable, especially if you've had it for some time. Charging cables wear out because they often get tangled, bent at odd angles, and tugged, all of which can fray or break the wiring. Even when badly damaged, these cables may still be able to charge a device, but the speed will likely suffer. If you observe any tears, melting, or warping, replace your charging cable to restore the speed (via Google). Then there's the power brick, which is the part that connects the charging cable with a wall outlet. Damage to this hardware could also be the source of your charging troubles. If you spot any visible fractures or warped plugs on the charging brick, you should consider using a new charger.

Next on our checklist is the charging port itself, which is usually USB-C on newer devices. Over time, the USB port on your Android phone collects dust, dirt, and lint, and when that is combined with moisture, it hardens. Clogged ports often fail to make proper contact with the charging pins, which limits the charging rate. You can follow our detailed guide on how to clean out USB ports if your phone is charging slowly. Put simply, you need a toothpick or cotton swab, compressed air, and a bright light source. You can slowly scrape out the build-up and use compressed air to remove dust and dirt.