How To Fix Your OnePlus When It's Charging Slowly

Modern OnePlus phones feature blistering fast charging support. With wattage peaking at 65W, the supported power bricks can deliver a full recharge in under half an hour. However, to prevent battery degradation, OnePlus automatically slows down the charging speed when you leave the phone plugged in overnight. Or if the battery level is above 80%.

But even outside these presets, some notice a drop in charging performance. Your OnePlus might be fast-charging at a slower rate or not fast-charging at all. An ambient temperature that's too hot or cold or a loose wire connection can sometimes be responsible for slow charging speeds. But if your phone consistently fails to hit the peak charging speed, a simple fix could restore it.

Before you consider buying a new charger, resetting your phone, or taking it to the OnePlus customer service center, clean out the charging port (via Android Authority). Dust, dirt, moisture, and often lint can clog your USB port over time, limiting the phone's charging capabilities. Here's how to fix your OnePlus when it's charging slowly.