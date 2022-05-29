The One Failure That Changed Samsung Forever

Samsung is the number one smartphone vendor in the world, having boasted a global market share of 24% in Q1 2022, according to Canalys. This put it ahead of Apple, which came in second place with a market share of 18%, while Chinese company Xiaomi rounded out the top three positions with a 13% share. However, while it continues to hold a strong lead on smartphone shipments globally, things nearly fell apart for the South Korean company with the launch of its Galaxy Note 7 back in 2016. The model launched to a lot of fanfare and we were impressed with its winning combination of a large (for the time) 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display, solid performance, stunning design, and S-Pen. In fact, we called it the best Android of 2016, a view that was widely shared.

Unfortunately, little did anyone know at the time of its launch that the Galaxy Note 7 would become one of the most infamous smartphone releases of all time, introducing a failure that would change Samsung forever. We have all seen the issues that can arise with the lithium-ion batteries that power just about every smartphone on the market. If the battery gets damaged from a drop or if an incorrect charger is used with it, things can get ugly pretty quickly. Why? This type of battery is prone to combusting, catching fire, and even exploding under such circumstances. Thankfully, however, in most instances, these occurrences are few and far between. That wasn't the case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, however.