Why Your Android Phone Is Overheating And How To Fix It

Smartphone overheating is a common problem that's been around since the first models hit the market, and it remains an issue today. Overheating can be an issue with any gadget that has a need for high-powered processing, from smart TVs to smartphones. Unlike basic mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are equipped with advanced CPU and GPU system-on-chips capable of processing power that grows with each new generation. The harder a smartphone's processor works, the more heat it generates (via Qualcomm).

The potential for overheating increases as smartphone display resolutions grow — more pixels require more processing work, especially when smartphones run graphically-intensive apps. Likewise, excessive multitasking also causes smartphone overheating problems as CPUs reach max processing capacity.

When your Android phone begins to overheat, it can initiate a number of preventive measures, including showing a warning prompt, limiting processor performance, disabling apps or features, or even a total device shutdown (via Google). Although some Android phones are equipped with adequate internal and external cooling solutions, that doesn't mean they aren't prone to excessive heating. So, how can you prevent overheating from limiting your Android phone's performance and straining its battery in the process?