Google Pixel 6a Plagued By Overheating Issues, Just Like The Pixel 6

Starting on July 28, consumers in the U.S. will be able to get hold of the Pixel 6a, the third Pixel 6 series smartphone from Google. The baby Pixel 6 device has been the subject of several leaks since the company announced the original Pixel 6 series devices back in October 2021. In typical Google fashion, the company revealed pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming model in terms of its hardware specs and software capabilities during its I/O 2022 event a good three months before it was scheduled to reach consumers.

Thanks to this official reveal, potential Pixel 6a buyers have a fair idea of what the Pixel 6a would be like in terms of its hardware and software capabilities. However, consumers would agree that Google has had a rather sketchy history when it comes to delivering bug-free smartphones. As a result, there have been concerns surrounding the company's ability to ensure that the Pixel 6 isn't plagued by software issues, at least during its initial days. A recent development isn't helping reassure those consumers.