The Best New Features Of The Google Pixel 6a

It's time for Google's big annual I/O event, and it has been quite a doozy so far despite the fact we had expected all but one of the devices that were announced or teased during the keynote. Although there have been rumors of Google's own take on the Android tablet, most probably didn't expect that the company would actually confirm the device's existence nearly a year before it hits the market. The slate will be called the Google Pixel Tablet, and it'll pack a Tensor processor.

While we keep an eye out for the future, we also stay grounded on the things that are sure to come — that is, the things that'll arrive in the next two or so months. While the Pixel Buds Pro is exciting, the Pixel 6a is the real star of the show, of course. Here are some of the best things about the new mid-range smartphone that will make it worth a lot more than its charitable price tag.