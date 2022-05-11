Google Pixel Tablet Is Taking Another Shot At Android's Biggest Failure

Amid its product announcements at Google I/O 2022, the company teased an upcoming Android tablet that'll launch as part of the Pixel family. The move is an exciting one, though it's fair to say that consumers remain skeptical over whether Google can offer a truly innovative tablet experience. It's no secret that Android tablets have long been neglected and fallen far behind the iPad, and it's hard to imagine Google will take on Apple's competing slate in any sort of substantial way. That said, there is a good reason to be optimistic about the upcoming device: the move shows that Google still cares about tablets on some level.

The company offered only a brief glimpse of the device, which is visually lackluster, to put it mildly. The flash of a render that made its appearance during the I/O keynote showed a slate that looks considerably dated and will no doubt seem even more antiquated when the Google Pixel Tablet hits the market in 2023. It's possible the design previewed today won't be the final version made available to consumers, however, and it seems likely the near-immediate consumer criticism of the Pixel Tablet's aesthetics may prompt a redesign.

Unfortunately, Google didn't have too much to reveal about the upcoming Pixel Tablet, though it did drop one key detail: consumers can expect it to pack the company's Tensor processor, the same found within the Pixel smartphones. That's according to Google SVP of devices and services Rick Osterloh, who introduced the upcoming Android tablet during the company's keynote.