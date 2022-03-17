What To Expect From Google I/O 2022

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed the dates for Google I/O 2022, the next iteration of its annual conference intended for developers. In a tweet, Pichai revealed the event will kickstart on May 11, 2022, and end the next day.

Like last year's Google I/O, the 2022 edition is mostly an online-only event that developers will need to register for in order to attend. The company has also indicated there will be some form of in-person attendance only open for select guests — and this does not include members of the tech blogging or journalism industry.

The Google I/O conference has traditionally witnessed several product and feature launches from the company. In addition, the occasion has also been used to discuss features coming to future Android versions, and the 2022 conference is likely to be no different.

The company has, in the past, also used the conference as a launchpad for several of its hardware products that include the likes of Google Home (in 2016) and several Pixel smartphones — including the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL. While not confirmed yet, there is a good chance we may see the company announce a couple of new products at Google I/O 2022.

Since most of us are not really keen on the developer side of the Google I/O conference, this article focuses on possible announcements that Google may make this year.