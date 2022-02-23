First Google Pixel 7 Renders Hint At Largely Unchanged Design

It may be only four months since Google announced and subsequently launched the Pixel 6 series, but that's long enough for fans to start talking about Google's plans for its next-generation Pixel 7 devices, which aren't due until at least October 2022.

On February 23, two different sets of images leaked that supposedly show what the next generation Pixel devices may look like. The first set of photos came from a little-known portal called "choosebesttech," which, in collaboration with tipster xLeaks7, released CAD renders of a device that they claim to be the Google Pixel 7.

A few hours later, it was the turn of Steve H. McFly – better known by his handle OnLeaks – who collaborated with Indian tech blog Smartprix to release the first renders allegedly showing the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Unlike OnLeaks' high-quality, realistic Pixel 7 Pro renders, the Pixel 7 images released by xLeaks7 seemingly feature an unfinished model devoid of color. Another thing that raises questions about the Pixel 7 renders is the similarity of this phone with the soon-to-be-released Google Pixel 6a, which has already appeared in another set of leaked images.