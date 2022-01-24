Google Pixel 6a reveal may come sooner than expected

If you love the Google Pixel 6 series, but don’t really fancy spending at least $599 to get the Pixel 6, it might be a good idea to wait a few more months and get hold of the upcoming (and cheaper) Pixel 6a. The company is reportedly readying the Pixel 6a for launch a tad earlier than usual. Google typically refreshes its affordable Pixel A series devices in August of every year. However, 2022 may see that date pushed ahead to May, probably coinciding with this year’s Google I/O conference.

Image: Chris Burns/SlashGear

The news of a possible early Pixel 6a launch comes courtesy of leaker Max Jambhor, who did not say too much about the phone except for announcing a possible May 2022 announcement for the phone. It will be interesting to see how Google positions this year’s affordable Pixel 6 series device, especially since we have a ‘proper’ Pixel flagship in the form of the Pixel 6 Pro and an affordable flagship in the Pixel 6.

What we know so far

The Pixel 6a’s possible early launch aside, previously leaked information indicates that the device could share many of its internals with the existing Pixel 6 series. The basis of this rumor is a November 2021 report by @Onleaks and 91mobiles, which said that the Pixel 6a is likely getting the Google Tensor GS101 chip. In case you didn’t already know, this is the same flagship-grade chip that powers the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. If this turns out to be accurate, the Pixel 6a may just become Google’s first “a” series device to get a flagship-grade SoC.

The same report also discussed the likelihood of the Pixel 6a sharing the same design language as its siblings — albeit in a smaller profile. Indications are the Pixel 6a will get a 6.2-inch OLED panel which is noticeably smaller than the 6.4-inch display on the Pixel 6, and the huge 6.71-inch panel on the Pixel 6 Pro. In addition, the Pixel 6a may opt for a ‘glasstic’ finish at the rear instead of a true glass-clad panel to keep costs down. Unfortunately, this could also mean the phone will not support wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 6a reappeared in December 2021 in the form of a dummy phone. A key takeaway from this report was the removal of the 3.5mm jack from the device. If true, this would make the Pixel 6a the first Pixel “a” series phone to not get the legacy analog connectivity standard. All said, even with a May 2022 launch, there is ample time for more details of the Pixel 6a to appear in the months to come.