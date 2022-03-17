Android 13 Developer Preview 2 Drops: What's New

Google brought about some significant visual changes to Android with Android 12 and doubled down on special features for tablets and foldable smartphones by releasing Android 12L. At the same time, Google also released the first developer preview of Android 13 last month. Security and privacy are pivotal to the upcoming version of Android, and to improve upon them further, Google is now releasing the Android 13 Developer Preview 2 (DP2).

With Android 13 DP2, Google is changing how apps send you notifications. It has added a new POST_NOTIFICATIONS runtime permission that will require users to allow notifications from an app. This will reduce the clutter of unwanted and annoying push notifications from apps. The following dialog box will appear when an app targeting Android 13 tries to send a notification.

Google

Android 13 DP2 also gets two under-the-hood improvements for better privacy of users' data. First, developers must specify the exportability of context-registered receivers alongside manifest-declared Intent receivers for receiving broadcasts (via Android Developer resource site). This means the system can only launch the app when a registering context is valid and prevents other apps from accessing receivers unless desired by the developers of that particular app.