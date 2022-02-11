Android 13 Developer Preview Features Drill Down On Privacy And Security

Even though Android 12 might still be limited to a very small percentage of Android devices, Google has already begun working on the next version of its mobile operating system. Google has just announced the first Android 13 Developer Preview, aimed at giving developers a hang of what the next version of Android will be like.

The Android 13 DP1 is currently limited to Google's own Pixel devices, starting Pixel 4 and above. Notably, Google recently dropped software support for the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 Pro, so the devices will not get updated to Android 13.

It goes without saying that the Android 13 Developer Preview is for app developers to test the compatibility of their apps. The update is likely to be riddled with updates and we do not recommend installing it on your primary smartphone.