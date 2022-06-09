The Reason You Need To Put Your Phone In Airplane Mode

If you're a frequent flier, you know all too well the feeling you get when trying to get those last-minute texts and calls to your loved ones in, before the flight attendants' announcement to switch your phone to airplane mode. Thankfully, that feeling is limited to take-offs and landings only because many airlines now offer inflight Wi-Fi services, so you can continue to browse the internet without interruption. But, you have to wonder what is airplane mode, and why is it so important to turn it on before your flight.

Airplane mode is a frequently used setting found on smart devices such as phones and tablets that stops all cellular, wireless, and Bluetooth features so it doesn't interfere with the airplanes' communications systems when it's switched on. Once it's enabled, you can still use device features such as the camera or notes, but you will not be able to make calls, use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or stream data.