The Simple Android Screen Hack You Probably Didn't Know Existed

There's a simple Android screen hack that can make your mobile experience a lot more convenient, but accessing it isn't exactly obvious. Android smartphones and tablets are capable of multi-tasking like a desktop computer. In fact, Android introduced a split-screen and picture-in-picture features as early as Android 7, according to its developer page. This built-in feature allows two separate apps to function independently at the same time through a split-screen interface.

With Android's freeform mode, it's possible to open a much smaller, movable screen window. Multi-window support has improved on smartphones in later Android versions, but its functionality was still limited by manufacturers depending on the type of device and its OS version. This means that, while some Android smartphones already have multi-window feature enabled by default, others still require some fiddling to unlock it. Of course, there are also other Android models that simply don't support split-screen or any other multi-window functionality at all. So, how can you tell if your Android device is capable of such a feature? There's only one way to find out.