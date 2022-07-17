Why You Should Never Let Your Android Battery Hit Zero

For Android users, charging your phone throughout the day may feel inconvenient, but it could be a habit that gives your battery a better life. To let your battery completely die before recharging can ruin your phone's battery over time, according to experts.

There are other tactics you can try such as activating battery saver mode on your phone to extend battery life. However, not letting your phone drop to zero is an easy, practical option if you want your battery capacity to last longer. Why is this the case? The answer to this lies in how batteries are made.

Phone batteries are mostly made from lithium-ion and are not built to last. Their limited lifespan means they degrade from the moment you use them. The longer they are in use, the more quickly they will lose power and take longer to recharge. Obviously, there's more to understand about this science, so let's unravel why it's always a good idea to keep your battery partially charged and not let it fall to zero.