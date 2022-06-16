The 10 Most Impressive Electric Cars Of All Time

Once thought of as a niche toy for the wealthy or a fanciful project for tech dreamers, the EV has come into its own and entered the mainstream in a big way. Thanks to pioneering tech such as the GM EV1 and the original Tesla Roadster, electric propulsion has proved itself to be a practical powertrain for modern automobiles.

The proliferation of electric drivetrains has brought many players to the market with products for a huge variety of customers. A huge portion of these cars carry costs that cater to luxury buyers. New technologies are often expensive and require buyers with above-average means to get the industry a jumpstart before widespread adoption lowers manufacturing costs. However, the technology is mature enough that it is not filled with only luxury vehicles and some excellent examples of affordable and mainstream cars are available right now.

So, to judge which EV is the best depends on the criteria employed. What is most important is how well a vehicle serves the purpose for which it was created. While the full list of available EVs on the market today is briefer than that of gas or diesel cars, we still have more than enough to make a list of the 10 most impressive electric cars to date.