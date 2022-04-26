Porsche Built A Hybrid In 1900 That You've Probably Never Seen

Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota are widely credited for headling the modernization and mass-market acceptance of hybrid-electric vehicles. The first-gen Honda Insight two-door coupe arrived in 1999 to become the first mass-produced hybrid vehicle for sale in the USA, and the Toyota Prius sedan followed suit in 2000. But before Japanese automakers gained a foothold in the modern hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) market, there was a young German engineer that created the world's first functional hybrid car in 1900.

Modern electric vehicles can trace their lineages from 1886, and it's not unusual to see cars powered by steam, gasoline, or electricity during the early 1900s. Early versions of electric vehicles were quieter, safer, and smoother to operate than equivalent gas or steam-powered conveyances, but they were not without compromises. Vintage EVs required heavy batteries and costly charging infrastructures. At the same time, the driving range was subpar at the most, and these same issues still plague humanity's transition from fossil fuel to electrons.

In 1900, a 25-year-old Ferdinand Porsche came up with the Semper Vivus, the world's first functional hybrid car. The Semper Vivus (Latin for Always Alive) was unlike any other vehicle and took the 1901 Paris Motor Show by surprise.