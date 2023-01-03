Tesla Just Got Fined $2.2 Million Over EV Range Promises
When the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releases fuel economy or EV range numbers for vehicles, those numbers are typically an estimate, and may or may not reflect the performance of the vehicle you are driving. Depending on how you drive, the weather, the tune of the vehicle you are driving if it's gas-powered, and a litany of other factors can determine your actual mileage. The EPA estimates are meant to provide a good guideline for buyers (via EPA).
When it comes to EVs, sometimes manufacturers don't always put their best foot forward when it comes to reporting battery range, leading to somewhat inflated and inaccurate range numbers. Tesla, perhaps the most well-known EV maker and a company known for its showmanship and often outlandish claims regarding its vehicles, may have landed itself in hot water with South Korean authorities after allegedly misrepresenting the vehicle ranges. The company is facing heavy fines, according to Reuters.
Cold weather range anxiety for Tesla
According to a report by Reuters, the Korean Fair Trade Commission is taking issue with Tesla's statements (or lack thereof) regarding battery performance in cold weather. Regulators in the country are going to throw a 2.85 billion Korean Won ($2.2 million) fine at Tesla for allegedly exaggerating EV ranges. Per authorities, Tesla's website in the past has made no mention at all about how EV range can drop precipitously in sub-zero temperatures.
Reuters mentions that Korean consumer protection group Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty found that sub-zero temperatures can cause range to plummet as much as 40% from Tesla's stated estimates. The report also states that Tesla has not responded to the fine, as of now.
Multiple studies have shown time and time again that the weather and temperature can have a noticeable effect on battery range. It's up to EV automakers to make sure customers are well informed as EVs become more and more common. Drivers of a gasoline car have the ability to fill up from a gas can if they run out of gas on the side of a snowy road. EV owners don't yet have the luxury to quickly recharge outside of a charging station.