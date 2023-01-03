Tesla Just Got Fined $2.2 Million Over EV Range Promises

According to a report by Reuters, the Korean Fair Trade Commission is taking issue with Tesla's statements (or lack thereof) regarding battery performance in cold weather. Regulators in the country are going to throw a 2.85 billion Korean Won ($2.2 million) fine at Tesla for allegedly exaggerating EV ranges. Per authorities, Tesla's website in the past has made no mention at all about how EV range can drop precipitously in sub-zero temperatures.

Reuters mentions that Korean consumer protection group Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty found that sub-zero temperatures can cause range to plummet as much as 40% from Tesla's stated estimates. The report also states that Tesla has not responded to the fine, as of now.

Multiple studies have shown time and time again that the weather and temperature can have a noticeable effect on battery range. It's up to EV automakers to make sure customers are well informed as EVs become more and more common. Drivers of a gasoline car have the ability to fill up from a gas can if they run out of gas on the side of a snowy road. EV owners don't yet have the luxury to quickly recharge outside of a charging station.