Mercedes Joins The Tesla EV Plug Party With 2024 Supercharger Access

Multiple manufacturers have started to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), and Mercedes-Benz has just added its name to the list. According to a Mercedes press release, the company will start equipping its future electric vehicles with NACS ports in 2025, with the ability to access Tesla's Supercharger network through an adaptor as early as next year.

Additionally, Mercedes is implementing its own high-speed charging network and wants to create 2,500 chargers in North America by 2030. The automaker wants to get that process started with the first station by the end of this year. Mercedes-Benz notes that its charging stations will be open to all brands and will utilize both the existing CCS plug that's featured on most electric vehicles and the NACS plug that Tesla pioneered.

While the ability to access Tesla Superchargers will certainly be convenient and ease some of the range anxiety that comes with EV ownership, the real game here is that Mercedes is adding the NACS plug for its own charging network.