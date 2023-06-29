Electrify America Is Adding Tesla's NACS Connectors To Its EV Chargers

Many of Electrify America's charging stations support the NASC's biggest rival, the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard. For now, the new NASC plugs won't be replacing the CCS-1 connectors, as Electrify America will continue carrying the charger in addition to NASC. But since Tesla opened its proprietary design to the public last fall, its NASC plug has steadily moved toward becoming the national EV charging standard. Earlier this week, it was chosen to be standardized over CCS and others by SAE International. Ford and GM have already committed to using NASC as well, and it will more likely than not be found on all American-made EVs in the future. Volvo also announced this week it will be supporting the standard, making it the first European automaker to do so, and likely not the last.

By having a standard plug in most, if not all, charging stations across the country, both the government and the automotive industry can more easily facilitate a national transition to electric vehicle use. Like owners of traditional gas-powered cars, EV drivers will feel much more secure knowing their vehicles can be powered anywhere in the country, without the risk of being stranded by a dead battery.

With its vast network of charging stations, Electrify America plays a prominent role in creating a national EV infrastructure that can support electric cars becoming more dominant on the road. The company is currently participating in the National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX) and is working with both SAE International and the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) to help standardize the industry. The inclusion of NASC plugs in its stations is a huge step toward that goal and will help the EV industry continue to grow.