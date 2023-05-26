What Is The North American Charging Standard, And Did Tesla Invent It?

As Tesla continues to expand the range of manufacturers that can access its Supercharging Network, you may be wondering what the differences are and what potential barriers may be in the way if you intend to fill your battery at one of the red and white recharge points. The most obvious barrier is access: Unless you're driving a Tesla, or from next year a Ford, you'll only be able to access the Supercharging Network in a few limited areas.

Even if your vehicle has access, there are still barriers in the way. The most likely hurdle relates to the charging port built into your car. Teslas use a charging port known as the "North American Charging Standard" (NACS), while most other manufacturers opt for the Combined Charging System (CCS) instead.

If your car has a different port to your preferred charger, it isn't the end of the world. Adaptors are available that can allow NACS vehicles to use CCS chargers and vice-versa. But what is NACS? Who invented it? What impact will it have on EV use and design going forwards?