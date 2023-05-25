Ford's New EVs Will Get Tesla's Plug For Supercharger Access From 2024

Ford's electric vehicles will have access to Tesla's Supercharger network starting next year. The company's EVs that are already on the road will be able to access 12,000 additional chargers nationwide from spring 2024, on top of the 10,000 chargers currently available on the Blue Oval network. Buyers of Ford's Gen 2 electric vehicles will have an even easier time, as they will have a North American Charging Standard connector built into the vehicle, which will allow them to use Tesla's Superchargers without an adapter.

A representative from Ford confirmed to SlashGear that the automaker's Gen 2 electric vehicles with the NCAS port will be able to charge at CCS chargers using an adapter. It's not surprising Ford has chosen this route. The decision to not go for a dual-port design makes sense from both a technical and financial perspective, and using an adapter probably isn't too huge an inconvenience for many potential buyers.

The sheer number of new chargers isn't the only good news for Ford customers. Tesla's network has a high number of Level 3 chargers, which are ideal for filling the large batteries Ford fits to trucks like the F-150 Lightning in very little time.