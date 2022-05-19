Non-Tesla Supercharger Access Expands To Even More Rival Electric Cars

Tesla Supercharger stations are now available to non-Tesla EV owners in even more countries in Europe. In late 2021, the automaker began trials for its Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot. This opened up charging locations to non-Tesla EV owners across select stations in the Netherlands. To take part in the pilot program, non-Tesla owners were still required to register for a Tesla account, but could access charging even without one of the company's own EVs. While Tesla confirmed it intended to expand the program to other countries down the line, it covered only ten cities at the time.

After three months, however, the program further increased its coverage to even more countries, including Norway and France. Despite Tesla's "aggressive" plans of expansion, it didn't details the locations where the program might be coming to next, nor did it give any time frame of when the changes will be happening. That is, until Tesla announced in a tweet this week that the program is already live in five more countries, namely Austria, Belgium, Spain, Sweden and the UK, bringing the total number of supported countries to eight.