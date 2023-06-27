Volvo Is The Latest EV-Maker To Switch To Tesla's Plug

If you have been considering buying a Volvo EV in the U.S., but were concerned about the lack of enough charging options for these vehicles, there is some good news coming your way. Today, Volvo confirmed that it has become the first European carmaker to officially support Tesla's North American Charging Standard.

The deal between the two companies will give Volvo EVs full access to Tesla's extensive supercharger network across North America. Besides the U.S., this agreement also covers Tesla's fast charging access across Mexico and Canada. In all, Volvo EVs will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla-owned fast charge points.

In a press note announcing this expansion, Volvo confirmed that its existing and upcoming lineup of EVs will be able to access Tesla's charging network starting in mid-2024. For existing Volvo cars that use the CCS charging standard, this would almost certainly mean using a Volvo-provided NACS adapter. It will take some time for Volvo's U.S.-bound cars to transition to the NACS standard, though, and the company expects this process to be completed by 2025.

By gaining access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network, Volvo EV drivers will benefit from additional convenience and flexibility. They will now have access to a significantly larger number of charging stations, making long-distance travel more feasible and convenient.