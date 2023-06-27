Volvo Is The Latest EV-Maker To Switch To Tesla's Plug
If you have been considering buying a Volvo EV in the U.S., but were concerned about the lack of enough charging options for these vehicles, there is some good news coming your way. Today, Volvo confirmed that it has become the first European carmaker to officially support Tesla's North American Charging Standard.
The deal between the two companies will give Volvo EVs full access to Tesla's extensive supercharger network across North America. Besides the U.S., this agreement also covers Tesla's fast charging access across Mexico and Canada. In all, Volvo EVs will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla-owned fast charge points.
In a press note announcing this expansion, Volvo confirmed that its existing and upcoming lineup of EVs will be able to access Tesla's charging network starting in mid-2024. For existing Volvo cars that use the CCS charging standard, this would almost certainly mean using a Volvo-provided NACS adapter. It will take some time for Volvo's U.S.-bound cars to transition to the NACS standard, though, and the company expects this process to be completed by 2025.
By gaining access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network, Volvo EV drivers will benefit from additional convenience and flexibility. They will now have access to a significantly larger number of charging stations, making long-distance travel more feasible and convenient.
Is NACS becoming the dominant charging standard in North America?
While Volvo is the first major foreign automaker to embrace the NACS charging standard, several American companies — including Ford, General Motors, and Rivian — have already adopted it. Volvo's decision may encourage other foreign brands to consider switching to NACS; at least with EVs intended to be sold in the U.S. market.
However, for Tesla's NACS standard to truly dominate the charging space, influential brands such as Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW would also need to make the switch. Although there is no indication that these major players are currently considering a switch, the growing list of NACS proponents may catch the attention of these automakers.
In addition to enabling Tesla Superchargers, Volvo has confirmed that owners of its current lineup of EVs — including the XC40, C40, and the upcoming EX30 and EX90 — will soon be able to locate charging stations using the Volvo Cars app. This comprehensive app designed for Volvo EVs allows users to access and control various vehicle functions. It also serves as a valuable tool for checking charger availability in real-time, and making payments for charging sessions.
As mentioned earlier, Volvo expects to complete the transition from CCS to NACS by mid-2024, with new models featuring NACS plugs as the default starting in 2025.