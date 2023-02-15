Biden Wants 500K EV Chargers For America, And He's Leaning On Tesla To Help

U.S. President Joe Biden wants to bolster the growth of America's electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure with the installation of 500,000 new chargers in the coming years, according to a brief released by the White House on February 15. The president's initiative will receive $7.5 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — plus private financial support from Tesla, General Motors, Pilot, BP, Hertz, and EVGo, all of which are "announcing new commitments to expand their networks by thousands of public charging ports."

Tesla itself committed to more-than-doubling its U.S.-based EV charging network by the end of next year, according to a Tesla Charging tweet. However, the White House is counting on more participation from Tesla than that: Specifically, the manufacturer is expected to open up at least 7,500 chargers in the Destination Charger and Supercharger network all across the country to even non-Tesla EVs before the end of 2024.