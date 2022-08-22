The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.

The manufacturers are backing the electric concept, the government is stepping up tax incentives, and customers are demanding new EVs. Sales of electric vehicles increased by almost 200% between quarter two of 2020 and the same financial period in 2021. The manufacturing shift toward EVs, production of gas-powered cars ending, tax incentives, and infrastructure projects means the number of electric vehicles in the United States is only going to increase.

But not everyone is 100% happy with their electric vehicle purchase. There have been some significant issues in an area that has long been a concern for EV skeptics. Although charging has improved over the last few years, and top-of-the-line EVs can now get hundreds of miles of range in minutes, customers are noting several significant issues with their cars' charging systems.