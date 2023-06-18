Every EV Brand That Will Support Tesla's NACS Charging Connector

There are currently three significant systems for charging EVs in the United States — the Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO (primarily encountered in the Nissan Leaf), and the North American Charging Standard (NACS). While the vast majority of automakers in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world use CCS, when it comes to charging networks, the NACS network (Tesla Superchargers) is far more extensive than any single network of CCS chargers.

NACS is currently less a national standard and more the charging technology developed and used by Tesla for its vehicles and Supercharger network. With Tesla releasing the designs to the public in 2022, other automakers can integrate NACS into their new EVs, and some have begun to get on the Tesla bandwagon.

So far, only two major automakers have announced that they will adopt the NACS charger for their future electric vehicles. Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, and more, has not made any commitments as they are still evaluating NACS.