Every EV Brand That Will Support Tesla's NACS Charging Connector
There are currently three significant systems for charging EVs in the United States — the Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO (primarily encountered in the Nissan Leaf), and the North American Charging Standard (NACS). While the vast majority of automakers in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world use CCS, when it comes to charging networks, the NACS network (Tesla Superchargers) is far more extensive than any single network of CCS chargers.
NACS is currently less a national standard and more the charging technology developed and used by Tesla for its vehicles and Supercharger network. With Tesla releasing the designs to the public in 2022, other automakers can integrate NACS into their new EVs, and some have begun to get on the Tesla bandwagon.
So far, only two major automakers have announced that they will adopt the NACS charger for their future electric vehicles. Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, and more, has not made any commitments as they are still evaluating NACS.
Ford
The Ford Motor Company was the first to announce its adoption of NACS. Following their May announcement, it is likely that both of their brands, Lincoln and Ford, will be adopting the standard. Ford has announced that starting in 2025, their new EVs will be equipped with NACS from the factory, though access to Tesla's Supercharger network will begin earlier.
As it already has three production EVs, the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit, Ford will first roll out NACS support for existing vehicles in Spring 2024. Because these vehicles are equipped with CCS, current owners will have to invest in an adapter manufactured by Tesla, as will the owners of EVs made by manufacturers that decide against adopting NACS. Users will then have access to all of the chargers on Ford's BlueOval Charge Network and the Tesla Superchargers installed across the U.S. and Canada.
While Lincoln has yet to release its EV offerings, the plan is to become an electric-only automaker by 2030, so its vehicles should come with seamless NACS integration.
GM
General Motors has announced that they will adopt NACS on a similar timeline to Ford, with the primary rollout happening in early 2024 and factory integration of the standard into new vehicles beginning in 2025.
With the integration of NACS into the GM platform, existing owners of Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC EVs (currently only the Hummer EV, though a Sierra EV is coming in 2024) will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network via an adapter in addition to the charging stations already made accessible via their Ultium Charge 360 Network. As NACS charging will be built into its vehicles from 2025, GM has already committed to releasing an adapter allowing NACS-enabled vehicle owners to access CCS fast-charging stations.
Meanwhile, Buick is yet to release its own EV. However, with plans in place for their first Electra model to debut in 2024, buyers can also expect NACS integration on their platform.