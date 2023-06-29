Polestar Is The Latest Car Maker To Adopt Tesla's NACS Connector

Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar announced today that it will adopt Tesla's NACS charging port on its new vehicles starting in 2025. This news comes on the heels of a similar announcement from its corporate sibling Volvo just two days ago. Polestar and Volvo are brands under the umbrella of the giant Chinese conglomerate Geely.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said, "This is a great win for our North American customers! We salute the pioneering work Tesla has done to speed up the adoption and increase the popularity of electric vehicles, and it's great to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way. With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region."

From 2025 onward, all Polestar vehicles sold in North America will feature the NACS charging port — often referred to as the Tesla plug since that brand developed it. In the meantime, adapters for existing Polestar drivers to access Tesla's Supercharger network will be available beginning in mid-2024.

Interestingly, once Polestar integrates the NACS port into its vehicles, the manufacturer will provide adapters to revert to CCS-style (non-Tesla Supercharger) charging stations if the owners desire.