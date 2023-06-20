Rivian Is The Latest EV Maker To Embrace Tesla's Charging Network

Following similar actions by Ford and General Motors in recent weeks, EV truck maker Rivian is the latest OEM to strike a deal with Tesla for use of its network of more than 12,000 Tesla Supercharger charging stations located throughout the U.S. and Canada. Initially, Rivian customers will need to utilize an adapter to take advantage of the Superchargers, but the company will incorporate a Tesla-style charging port into its vehicles beginning in 2025.

Founder and CEO of Rivian, RJ Scaringe, said in a statement, "We're excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality. The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla's expansive Supercharger network."

Rivian also stated that it will continue to build out its own network of fast charging stations, called the Rivian Adventure Network. Although Rivian plans to establish 3,500 of its own Adventure Network chargers, only 30 were operational as of April 2023.