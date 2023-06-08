GM Joins Ford In Adopting Tesla's EV Plug For Supercharger Access

General Motors will adopt Tesla's EV charging connector in North America, the automaker has announced today, promising access to the Supercharger network of public fast chargers for its upcoming electric vehicles. It makes GM the second of the major U.S. automakers to throw in its EV lot with Elon Musk's company after Ford announced in late May that it would use the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector on future cars, SUVs, and trucks. According to GM, drivers of its electric vehicles will get access to 12,000 Superchargers from early 2024.

Initially, GM says, that will require an adapter. However, starting in 2025, GM's brands will begin using the NACS inlet, allowing them to be plugged in without that adapter being involved. In fact, GM will offer a second adapter for those EVs, allowing them to be used with the CCS port standard commonplace on other public charging networks such as those run by EVgo and Electrify America.