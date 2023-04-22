2023 Rivian R1S Review: The Three-Row Electric SUV That Sets A New Benchmark

Rivian picked two atypical categories in which to launch its first electric vehicles. As pretty much the first EV pickup to begin deliveries — albeit in small numbers — the R1T capably demonstrated not only what a boon electrification could be to off-road and utility vehicles, but that the automaker itself could live up to its big promises. Following on is the Rivian R1S, a rare electric option in the three-row SUV category.

While Kia will wade into that segment with the EV9 later this year, and Tesla has (fairly snug) three-row configurations of the Model Y and Model X, Rivian's big EV SUV is an uncompromising way to carry up to seven people. As a result, it makes for a big car overall. While more than a foot shorter than the R1T pickup, the R1S' 200.8-inch length and 81.8-inch width (with side mirrors folded) still make it a hefty affair.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The price, too, is considerable. Like with the R1T, the launch configuration gives each of the R1S wheels its own electric motor. The result is a quad-motor AWD and a standard-fit Large battery, with a $92,000 sticker. Compromises on power, range, traction, and an R1S dual-motor AWD with the Standard battery is $78,000. That cheaper model does, though, have the advantage of qualifying (at the time of writing) for $3,750 in federal tax credits, under the U.S. EPA's latest rules.