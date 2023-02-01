Rivian Just Made A Big Promise About Vehicle-To-Home Charging Its Electric Truck Owners Will Like

Electric vehicles are essentially giant rolling batteries, and they allow owners to do a few different things with all of those electrons. Obviously, the battery's primary purpose is to move the vehicle and get the driver from Point A to Point B. The battery can also charge devices like your phone or power something like a television or extra lights if you're out camping.

Some vehicles like the F-150 Lightning from Ford can power vital parts of your entire house when there are disruptions to the power grid or inclement weather that knocks out power lines. This is through Ford's proprietary V2H (vehicle-to-home) charging system. That feature elevates EV capabilities from being conveniences to being figurative and potentially literal lifesavers. Rivian, the other EV manufacturer with a truck on the market, confirmed via Reddit that not only do its vehicles have the ability to feed power back into the house, but they may also be compatible with other future V2H systems.