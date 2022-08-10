Rivian R1S Vs GMC Hummer EV SUV: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?

The revealing of the Rivian R1T at the 2018 LA Auto Show, followed by Tesla's Cybertruck concept in 2019, brought a sudden interest in new, hip electric truck concepts. At the time of their announcements, however, neither brand had as much clout in the market for trucks and large vehicles as did GMC, who in 2020 announced a forthcoming electric Hummer pickup (via CNBC). In the span of three years, three EV truck concepts were set to reach the market – at some point.

With the Hummer truck beginning deliveries next year and the first Rivian R1Ts shipping to some customers in 2021, it makes sense that the two brands have stolen headlines. Their forthcoming SUV counterparts, the Rivian R1S and the GMC Hummer SUV, respectively, are very potent cousins to the electric trucks. For those who prefer the aesthetics of a fully-enclosed, but still incredibly powerful, four-wheel-drive vehicle, deciding between the two is tricky. While what we've seen to date are pre-production versions of vehicles that are set to hit the streets in the coming years, enough information is available about the two SUVs to compare them side-by-side.

Here we break down the Rivian R1S and the GMC Hummer EV SUV to determine which is right for you.